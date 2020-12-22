Ankita Lokhande Shares Cryptic Post After Being Trolled For Her Birthday Pics, Says Silence A Beautiful Answer

Ankita Lokhande has shared a few cryptic posts on Instagram after facing severe backlash for her birthday photos and videos. For the unversed, the Pavitra Rishta actress ringed in her 36th birthday on December 19 with boyfriend Vicky Jain and her friends. But what really got everyone talking was the fact that she had invited her late ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Sandip Ssingh.

Ankita decided not to directly comment on the haters but has instead shared a message on how hate has no place in her heart. The actress wrote, “Me and my heart, we have got issues that we battle with, but one thing that will never live inside of us is hate. When you have thoughts of hatred inside of you, that is the ugliness from the soul that creates and controls all of your issues.”

In another quote, she added, “I am a stable being. If people say negative about me… I know it’s just their opinion… created based on their sanskaars… or based on their mood today. Their opinion reflects their reality, not mine. I remain stable as I know who I am.”

This was followed by Ankita sharing a video talking about the importance of being on social media. The actress is seen striking some nice poses in a beautiful Navaari saree. She shared the post with the caption, “kuch baton ka jawaab sirf khamoshiyaan hoti hai aur yakeen maano yeh bahut khoobsurat jawaab hota hai.” Ankita is seen explaining how 'silence’ is the most beautiful answer to the things that are being said. Check out the post below:

It must be noted that Sushant's fans accused Ankita of trying to hide the fact that she had invited Sandip to her bash. They got to know about his presence when Rashami Desai shared a video of dancing with her BFF, and hence the trolling began.

