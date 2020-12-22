Bigg Boss 14 December 21 Highlights: Rubina And Rahul Engage In A War Of Words; Manu Exits The House

The December 21 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with new captain Rubina Dilaik discussing kitchen duties. Nikki Tamboli cries in front of Rahul Vaidya and says that he is a friend of hers and that she felt bad when he didn't talk to her for last 5-6 days.

Soon, Bigg Boss announces this week’s nomination process. Rubina uses her advantage as a captain to directly nominate Eijaz Khan. Rahul Vaidya nominates Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. He calls Rubina a rude person and Abinav a boring contestant. Jasmin Bhasin nominates Manu Punjabi and Rahul Mahajan citing lack of passion for the game as her reason. Meanwhile, Abhinav nominates Arshi Khan and Rahul Vaidya. Aly Goni names Manu and Rahul Mahajan while Manu nominates Rakhi Sawant and Jasmin.

On the other hand, Eijaz nominates Rahul Vaidya and Rubina. Arshi nominates Abhinav and Rahul Mahajan while Rakhi nominates Mahajan and Manu. Nikki nominates Arshi and Abhinav. Later, Rahul nominates Manu and Jasmin. Bigg Boss announces that the contestants who are nominated for this week’s eviction are Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Mahajan and Manu Punjabi.

This is followed by Rahul Vaidya and Rubina engaging in a war of words as the singer says that she has an authoritative tone. Arshi and EIjaz also support Rahul’s claim regarding Rubina’s rude tone. Rubina hits back and accuses Rahul of influences Jasmin. This leads to Jasmin and Rubina also engaging in a war of words while Rahul and Abhinav call each other nalla and pappu respectively. Arshi is seen telling Eijaz and Manu that she doesn’t want Rubina and Jasmin to come together.

The next morning, Manu and Rubina are seen discussing Aly and Jasmin's friendship followed by Manu, Rahul Mahajan and Arshi enjoying a hilarious conversation. And finally, towards the end of the episode, Bigg Boss informs everyone that Manu Punjabi has to leave the house for a short duration due as he needs medical attention. BB also withdraws his name from the nominations. Arshi and Eijaz are seen getting emotional as Manu falls sick.

