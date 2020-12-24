Bigg Boss 14 December 23 Highlights: Aly, Abhinav And Rubina Get Into An Intense Argument Over Rahul Vaidya

The December 23 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with the continuation of this week’s captaincy task. Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya getting into an intense fight. This is followed by Aly and Jasmin fighting over Abhinav Shukla. Later, we see Rakhi Sawant picking Abhinav's bag and throwing it in the pool, thus removing him from the captaincy race.

Later, an intense fight takes place between Aly, Abhinav and Rubina Dilaik. Abhinav is extremely unhappy about the fact that Aly is supporting Rahul Vaidya in the captaincy task. In the meantime, Vikas Gupta is seen telling Rakhi that she should have got rid of Nikki Tamboli’s bag instead of Abhinav.

After Aly and Abhinav’s showdown, Jasmin Bhasin tells Abhinav that she doesn't like his wife Rubina and explains her reasons. In the next frame, almost all contestants discussing are seen strategizing for the task. Rahul Vaidya tells Arshi Khan to remove Vikas Gupta. Later on, Rahul Vaidya goes around requesting Sonali Phogat and Rahul Mahajan that they should not throw his bag.

Soon, Nikki and Arshi get into a verbal spat and the former calls her 'Khokli aurat’ during the task. Meanwhile, Vikas throwing Nikki and Rahul Mahajan's stuff in the pool and removes them from the captaincy race. In the next round, due to Aly's interference, Bigg Boss decides to remove Jasmin from the captaincy race.

Later, an ugly fight breaks out between Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan, when the latter tries to hang the former's bag. Eventually, Arshi breaks down and accuses Vikas and the other housemates of tricking her into having fights with Vikas. During Nikki’s turn in the parachute, she throws Arshi's bag and sends her packing.

