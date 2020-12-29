Bigg Boss 14 December 28 Highlights: Housemates Get Punished For Discussing Nominations; Vikas Breaks Down

The December 28 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with Aly Goni and Eijaz Khan discussing Nikki Tamboli. Vikas Gupta is upset with Arshi Khan for stealing his oil bottles and perfumes and this leads to an ugly brawl between the warring duo. Vikas yells at Arshi Khan as she drags in his mother and threatens to leave the show again. Arshi continues to provoke while Vikas and Aly Goni decide to go outside without mics.

Arshi then defends herself and says she hasn’t spoken about his family and accuses Vikas of being a cry baby. Vikas is seen crying in front of Aly while Abhinav Shukla tries to knock some sense into Arshi. Rakhi Sawant defends Vikas and tells Rubina Dilaik that Arshi Khan uses personal information on the show. Aly also explains to Arshi Khan while Eijaz Khan comes to console Vikas.

Vikas Gupta completely breaks down and says he wants to confess something. He opens up about Priyank Sharma saying that they were together for one and a half years. He then adds that it happened even before he did Bigg Boss for the first time. Vikas says he will avenge this from Arshi Khan

Later on, Rubina and Jasmin Bhasin discuss Nikki. Rahul Vaidya tries to explain to Vikas that he does not need and even teases him and Nikki as he feels something is brewing.

Bigg Boss begins this week’s nomination process by calling Nikki in the confession room. She saves Rahul Vaidya and Rubina while Arshi Khan takes Aly and Eijaz’s names. The process continues as each contestant has to name two housemates they want to save from the nominations. But very soon, Bigg Boss schools Nikki and reveals that Aly and Nikki were seen discussing nominations. The duo pleads innocence but the whole house gets nominated barring Vikas who is the captain.

