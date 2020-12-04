Bigg Boss 14 December 3 Highlights: Jasmin Gets Into Ugly Spats With Eijaz & Rubina; Abhinav Becomes The Second Finalist

The December 3 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with Rubina Dilaik stating that she wants chores to be done on a free-will basis. However, Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan do not agree with her.

This is followed by Jasmin and Eijaz getting into an ugly verbal spat. Rahul sides with Jasmin and asks Eijaz to calm down. An irked Eijaz asks Jasmin to keep her sorry to herself. He accuses Jasmin of having 'bhade ki soch’ (rented thoughts). She retaliates by saying that he has a 'bhade ka character (rented character). After some time, Eijaz reveals that what Jasmin did last night in the task was unacceptable and is setting a bad example for her fans. He vows to not let her rest.

Later, the shark attack task resumes on the second day and as the buzzer goes off, Rubina is unable to secure a seat. As a result, she tries convincing others to vacate based on the rules on the task. This leads to a heated war of words between Rahul and Rubina. They continue to fight in the next round of the task as well.

In the fourth round, when the buzzer goes off, Jasmin accuses Abhinav of pushing and then they both get physical in the fight to take the seat. An irked Rubina says Jasmin loses it for the task. Rahul and Jasmin ask her why she keeps interfering and speaking on his behalf. Rubina and Jasmin's fight continues but eventually, the latter gives up and sits on the cross. The final round has Abhinav and Nikki battle it out for a spot in the finale.

Nikki sits on Abhinav and later tries to make him fall but Abhinav does not budge. Sanchalak Eijaz asks Rubina to keep off. And then when the scream sounds and Nikki does not budge, Eijaz gives her a chance to speak. He then announces his decision and states that Abhinav has won the task as he saw him sitting on the seat. Nikki breaks down and Eijaz and Abhinav try to cheer her up. As Eijaz gives her a salute and pushes the boat into the shark's mouth, Abhinav becomes the second finalist of the season.

