Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia Opens Up About Her Journey On The Show, Says It Was Both Beautiful And Disgusting

Pavitra Punia was the latest contestant to be eliminated from the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. The actress had a rather interesting and successful journey on the show. However, the one thing that got everyone talking was her love-hate relationship with co-contestant Eijaz Khan.

And now, in an interview with DNA, Pavitra Punia opened up about her Bigg Boss experience and said, "My journey inside the house was a very beautiful and disgusting journey. Those disgusting fights used to ruin the beautiful moments that I have shared with the housemates. So, I'll just sum my journey inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house in these two words. I did not lose interest in the game but I was losing my health. I was not well. I was not as energetic as I was initially in the first 7 weeks. The 8th week was down for me as my health wasn't supporting me."

Speaking of Eijaz, the actress went on to add, “As of now, I am in the memories of Eijaz. I am just seeing the live and uncut videos and watching how much he is missing me. I am enjoying that part and I don't want to make my memory clumsy because of these stupid topics."

On being quizzed about how she feels about Eijaz revealing his dark secret during a task, Pavitra shared, "I saw it and was shattered completely. I didn't expect this and while my brother was consoling me I told him that I hate Eijaz because he didn't tell me. That hatred comes out when you genuinely feel for someone and think why didn't this person tell me about it. But I understand that he didn't say anything because he must have thought national television isn't the right place or time to say such things. I remember when we would fight he always told me don't touch me but I never understood it could be this. I would always tell me if you have issues then move away."

For the unversed, Eijaz had broken down and revealed that he was sexually abused in his childhood and only his therapist knows this. He apologised to his father for not telling him and Bigg Boss had lauded him for gathering the courage to talk about it.

