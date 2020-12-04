Bigg Boss 14 December 4 Highlights: Rahul Locks Horns With Nikki & Eijaz; Housemates Perform Task Given By Challengers

The December 4 episode of Bigg Boss 14 with the contestants discussing each other’s behaviour. But after some time, Rahul Vaidya calls Eijaz Khan as Chaman and he refuses to respond to it and asks him to stop. This leads to a huge fight between the duo. Eijaz asks Rahul to not joke with him while Rahul asks him to not keep blabbering. They even get physical and Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli have to come in between and separate them.

Later, Jasmin is seen laughing with Rahul about the fight while Rubina Dilaik points out that Rahul uses 'tu-tadak’ language. Abhinav Shukla doubts his masculinity and Eijaz agrees to this and says that Rahul has had a lot of man-crushes inside the house.

Soon, the Challengers task commences and Bigg Boss gives the contestants the parameters revealed by the challengers and asks them to judge their fellow housemates on the same. For the unversed, the six challengers who will soon be entering the house are previous seasons' contestants Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, Rahul Mahajan, Kashmera Shah and Arshi Khan.

For the given task, Nikki goes first and the first parameter for her was if Nikki has been strategic from the beginning? She agrees to it and all the contestants agree as well. The housemates also call her entertaining but say that her relationships on the show were all fake.

Nikki then replies and states that Rahul is the undeserving contestant. She adds that she is judging him based on the competitive spirit parameter. Nikki sheds light on the fact that he is aloof half the time or is seen talking and fighting with Eijaz for footage. This leads to an argument between Rahul and Nikki. And then again during Eijaz's turn, Rahul and Eijaz fight and Nikki join as well.

During Abinav’s turn, some contestants say that they found him strategic and while others called him 'bewakoof.’ However, everyone unanimously agreed that he made real relationships inside the house. For Jasmin, the contestants call her opportunistic.

