Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Panjabi Takes A Jibe At Eijaz Khan, Says He Has ‘Touch Issue’ According To His Convenience

After yesterday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14, Kamya Panjabi took to Twitter and slammed Eijaz Khan for talking behind everybody's back. The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress lauded Aly Goni for speaking up against Eijaz’s 'issues’ during the 'Galat Fehmi Ke Gubbare' task.

Bigg Boss 14 Promo; Ejiaz Khan is nominated by Abhinav, Jasmin, Aly, Rubina | FilmiBeat

Kamya shaded Eijaz by writing, “Aap pehle bhi pith pichhe baat karte the aur aap abhi bhi pith pichhe baat karte ho! Touch se problem aapko apne convenience ke hisaab se ho jaati hai aur phir gayab bhi ho jaati hai! Bang on @AlyGoni thx for bringing this up #BB14 @ColorsTV.”

For the unversed, Aly recently re-entered the show and had declared that he would expose Eijaz Khan's truth in front of everyone. And in yesterday's weekend episode with Salman Khan, he bought up Eijaz’s 'touch issue.’

It must be recollected that in order to win an immunity stone, Bigg Boss 14 contestants had revealed their biggest secrets on the show a few weeks ago. Eijaz Khan had won the task after he revealed that he was molested when he was a child. He had also added that he feels uncomfortable if anyone touches him to this day.

But Aly accused Eijaz of lying on national TV about having an issue with people touching him in yesterday’s balloon task. This did not go down well with Eijaz and the duo got into an argument. Aly also pointed out that Eijaz did not mind hugging Arshi Khan and works according to his convenience. While Eijaz tried to defend himself, Aly shut him down by calling him a 'liar' in front of the host.

