Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik On Her Fight With Eijaz Khan: He Doesn’t Need Love, He Needs Chamchas

There’s been a lot of furore and discussion about Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan’s fight in the Bigg Boss 14 house. And now, after her eviction from the controversial reality show, Kavita has clarified about her infamous altercation and what actually led to it. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kavita stated that Eijaz needs 'chamchas’ and uses people to up his game.

Kavita explained, “The main thing that I was trying to convey was that Eijaz Khan does not need friends. He does not need love. He needs chamchas in the house and he just uses people to up his game. I was hurt. That is only what has backfired, that I was hurt.”

For the unversed, Kavita’s outburst was shown in the show, but it wasn’t revealed clearly what caused it. Addressing the same, the FIR actor said that ever since she entered the house, Eijaz had been giving her unsolicited advice about how to play the game for his benefit. As a result, she formed opinions about contestants based on what he said.

Kavita added that Eijaz has been playing the victim card and said, “I told him, 'Hello, you are not my ustaad and I am not your chela!’ So many things like this happened and every time, I would try to tell him, 'Hey, calm down. Look nice, smile. You look so stressed.’ He would tell me, 'It’s your opinion. Keep your opinion to yourself.’”

She further added, “I kept ignoring them till a certain point where he told me, 'Hey, you are supposed to behave in front of others, in front of the whole house in a certain way with me.’ When he said that, that’s when I blew my lid. I could see that he was only trying to use me.”

