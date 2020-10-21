Bigg Boss 14 October 20 Highlights: Gauahar, Hina's Argue With Sidharth, Rubina Feels Disrespected

Bigg Boss 14 house witnessed some major drama on the episode, which was aired on October 20, 2020. In the episode, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan got into a heated argument with Sidharth Shukla, over the performance of his team in the task. Rubina Dilaik, on the other hand, revealed how she feels disrespected in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

In the episode aired on October 20, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to split into three groups, for a new task. The Toofani seniors, Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan, and Sidharth Shukla are asked to head the teams. Each team was allotted a buzzer, that needs to be protected by the other team members.

However, things took a different turn after Gauahar Khan alleged that Sidharth Shukla's team won by cheating. Hina Khan too supported Gauahar Khan and they asked Bigg Boss to interfere. Bigg Boss called the seniors in the theatre room and replayed the task visuals for them. Gauahar and Hina stood on theri stand and stated that Sidharth and his team cheat. However, Sidharth refused to accept it.

Rubina Dilaik, on the other hand, said Bigg Boss that she feels disrespected in the house, and stated that she wants to leave the show. Later, Bigg Boss called both Abhinav and Rubina into the confession room and asked him to discuss the issue with his wife. The couple later had a discussion, and the actress pointed out that she convinced her husband to appear on the show, so it is her responsibility to make sure that he is not disrespected.

However, Abhinav replied that it is up to him to give a response. Bigg Boss said the couple that he will ask the host of the show, Salman Khan, to not make fun of them. But Abhinav and Rubina denied this, saying that it is not required. But Rubina assured that she will ask Salman why he called her husband "Saaman", if she cannot pacify herself. She also agreed to continue in the show.

