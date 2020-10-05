BB 14: Paras Chhabra Calls Pavitra Punia A Scandalous Ex; Says She Hid About Her Marriage From Him
Pavitra Punia, who was seen in Naagin 3, is currently seen in Bigg Boss 14. The actress was apparently in relationship for a few months with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra in 2018, but later the duo broke up. There were also reports that the actress had got engaged to a businessman Sumit Maheshwari and the duo was all set to get married, but later, there was not updates about the same. Recently, when Pavitra was asked about Paras, she had warned him, who has in turn warned the actress.
Pavitra Punia Warns Paras Chhabra
For the uninitiated, Pavitra had earlier told Tellychakkar, "I don't really have that much of a controversial past. I just have one ‘sh*t' in my life and if he has even a bit of self-respect and sense left, he will not enter the Bigg Boss 14 house in my presence and even if he does, he shouldn't rub me the wrong way or else he would face the dire consequences."
Paras Calls Pavitra A Scandalous Ex
Paras was quoted by the portal as saying, "Pavitra is an ex. A scandalous ex who lied about her relationship status. I got into a relationship with no idea that she was already married to an influential person from a very influential media house. I got to know much later from a friend, confronted her and immediately called it off. Infact I came to know much more. If I put it correctly, she was a BIG BIG mistake. Such is her personality."
The Actor Claims…
Paras claimed that this is not the first time that she had tried to sabotage his image. He said that her need and want to be in the news is getting out of hand. He further said that passing senseless comments to make headlines is disgusting.
Paras Warns Pavitra That He Will Expose Her
The actor also said that entering or not entering the Bigg Boss house is his personal decision which has nothing to do with her, but he added that if at all he enters, he will make sure that he will expose her.
