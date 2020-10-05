BB 14: Paras Chhabra Calls Pavitra Punia A Scandalous Ex; Says She Hid About Her Marriage From Him

Pavitra Punia Warns Paras Chhabra

For the uninitiated, Pavitra had earlier told Tellychakkar, "I don't really have that much of a controversial past. I just have one ‘sh*t' in my life and if he has even a bit of self-respect and sense left, he will not enter the Bigg Boss 14 house in my presence and even if he does, he shouldn't rub me the wrong way or else he would face the dire consequences."

Paras Calls Pavitra A Scandalous Ex

Paras was quoted by the portal as saying, "Pavitra is an ex. A scandalous ex who lied about her relationship status. I got into a relationship with no idea that she was already married to an influential person from a very influential media house. I got to know much later from a friend, confronted her and immediately called it off. Infact I came to know much more. If I put it correctly, she was a BIG BIG mistake. Such is her personality."

The Actor Claims…

Paras claimed that this is not the first time that she had tried to sabotage his image. He said that her need and want to be in the news is getting out of hand. He further said that passing senseless comments to make headlines is disgusting.

Paras Warns Pavitra That He Will Expose Her

The actor also said that entering or not entering the Bigg Boss house is his personal decision which has nothing to do with her, but he added that if at all he enters, he will make sure that he will expose her.