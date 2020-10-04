Bigg Boss 14 Day 1 Updates: Sidharth Seeks Radhe Maa’s Blessings; Shehzad And Nikki Get Into A Fight

Bigg Boss 14 kick-started last night with host Salman Khan welcoming the contestants into BB house. The grand premiere also had 'senior’ contestants Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan screen the new contestants by 'selecting’ or 'rejecting’ them. These seniors will also be staying in the BB house for 14 days and possess special powers.

In tonight’s episode, Hina, Sidharth and Gauahar enter the house as the 'Toofani Trio.’ Bigg Boss briefs the housemates and informs them that only the best contestants would move forward in the show after two weeks. They will be gauged by the seniors and will be in 'To be confirmed' status for the coming 14 days. Meanwhile, the contestants who were rejected yesterday are living in the garden area.

The Rejected contestants struggle to sleep in the rejected zone. Rubina Dilaik, Sara Gurpal and Nishant Singh Malkani talk about how they have to wait for the seniors and housemates to wake up for their necessities to reach them.

Nikki Tamboli’s Tantrums And Fight With Shehzad

Nikki Tamboli tells to the camera that she won’t be doing dishes anymore because she doesn’t want her manicure to get worse. In the meantime, Gauahar Khan assigns Pavitra Punia the duty of cooking food while Shehzad Deol will chop vegetables. In no time, Nikki and Shehzad get into a verbal spat over their kitchen duties as believes she is only trying to get attention by picking on small issues.

Radhe Maa re-enters the house, Blesses Sidharth Shukla

Soon everyone gathers in the garden area as Radhe Maa enters the house to bless the contestants for the season. The spiritual leader advises everyone and then narrates a story of a rabbit to the housemates, which leaves them in splits. Before leaving, Radhe Maa sings happy birthday for Hina and blesses Jaan Kumar Sanu and Sidharth Shukla and Sid is seen touching her feet.

Jasmin Bhasin Is Upset Nikki's Bad Attitude

Jasmin Bhasin calls out Nikki Tamboli's high handedness about washing vessels. Nikki breaks down whilst accusing that everyone in the house is ganging up against her. Hina tries to console her and makes her understand that every contestant is supposed to do work.

Later, Abhinav Shukla assigns chopping duty for meals to Nikki but Jasmin refuses to take any help from her. And as soon as Sidharth Shukla enters the room, Jasmin breaks down and complaints that Nikki is acting like an adamant child.

Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Who Is Nikki Tamboli? Did She Manage To Impress Viewers?