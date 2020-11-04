Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia Calls Eijaz Khan ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’; Jasmin Tries To Control Situation

Bigg Boss 14's last episode shocked the viewers of the show when the captain of the house Eijaz Khan used his special power, and chose Jasmin Bhasin over his so-called friend Pavitra Punia to save from the nominations. Eijaz Khan's decision shocked the housemates, as he and Pavitra share a very close bond. Miffed with Eijaz's choice, Pavitra felt heartbroken and broke down into tears.

In the latest promo released by the makers, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia can be seen fighting and screaming at each other. During the heated argument in the kitchen area, Pavitra calls him 'girgit' (chameleon) and asks him to stay within his limits. Looks like Pavitra is very hurt with his U-turn as she calls him 'ehsaan faramosh' (ungrateful).

Watch the promo here

She even hits Eijaz on his hand. On the other hand, Jasmin Bhasin, who has been saved by Eijaz Khan tried to control the situation. Amid the fight, Pavitra Punia says that Eijaz doesn't deserve to be the captain and claimed to have supported him when everyone was opposing him.

Well, this is the second fight between Eijaz and Pavitra. They earlier had a heated argument inside the house, when they were the Sanchalaks of BB Doll task. However, they later sorted out their problems and started spending time together. It has to be noted that during the initial days of Bigg Boss 14, Pavitra had shared that she has developed some feelings for Eijaz.

Meanwhile, after the special task of nominations, contestants - Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh have got nominated for eviction this week. Last week, Kavita Kaushik and Nishant Singh Malkani bid adieu to the show. Now, after this, let's see how Salman Khan will react to this fight in the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

