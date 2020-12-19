BB 14: Salman Khan Supports Vikas, Slams Arshi For Commenting On His Mother; Arshi Says ‘I’m Leaving The Show’

Arshi Comments On Vikas’ Mother

For the uninitiated, Vikas and Arshi's fight turn ugly after they involve their families in their conversation. Arshi's behaviour irked Vikas, who pushed her into the pool and later he was asked to leave the show, for violating Bigg Boss rules.

Salman Slams Arshi

In the promo shared by Colors TV, Salman Khan is seen lashing out at Arshi Khan for talking about Vikas Gupta's mother. The actor tells Arshi, "Agar meri maa pe koi jata, toh shayad mein bi yeh karta." Arshi is then seen interfering and saying that she hasn't spoken ill about his (Vikas) mother.

Rubina Accuses Arshi Of Taking Ill About Her Husband Abhinav

Later, Rubina Dilaik is seen accusing Arshi for talking bad about her husband Abhinav Shukla, which irks Arshi, who asks Rubina to shut up.

Arshi Says, ‘I’m Leaving The Show’

Arshi's rude behaviour didn't go down well with Salman, who lashed out at her by saying, "Yeh badtameezi se baatein hamare saamne kare na. Hamare show mein na kare aap. Koi dusra show dundhle yeh saab karne ke liye." Arshi then tells that she is walking out of the show.

Salman Khan is seen warning that nobody has right to go on anybody's mother or father.

It has to be seen whether Arshi will exit the show or is she just threatening to leave the show!

Nikki & Aly Fight

In another promo, Nikki Tamboli is seen complaining about Aly Goni to Salman. She said that Aly got irked when she gave ‘gali' to Jasmin Bhasin, but when Rakhi was talking so much, he was seen laughing. Later, the scene shifts to Aly and Nikki's fight.

