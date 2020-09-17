Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shoots For Spl Promo With Chess As Theme? Karan Patel Denies Participation

Sidharth Shoots For Special Promo With Chess As Theme?

The Instagram handle 'biggbosskhabri' shared a video with chess board in the background. It also stated that the promo video will be having the concept of chess. Also, recently, Sidharth Shukla was spotted at Filmcity and many speculated that he was shooting for the promo. He looked dashing in black attire.

Karan Patel Denies Participation

Coming back to the contestants list, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Karan Patel was one of the rumoured contestants for this season. When India-Forum reached out to Karan to confirm the news, the actor denied his participation. He said, "It's not true."

Alleged Ex-Couple Pavitra Punia & Pratik Sehajpal

Although Pavitra Punia and Pratik Sehajpal never made their relationship official, it was said that the couple was dating last year. However, things didn't work out between them, and apparently, they broke-up. As per Spotboye report, the duo will be locked inside the Bigg Boss 14 house!

A source close to the show revealed, "Pavitra Punia and Pratik Sehajpal both will be seen as a contestant this season. The channel is very excited to show their equation to the world. Two of them got closer to each other last year and were in love but with time, things faded out and the two have reportedly broken up. Hence, makers have decided to lock them together and chances are their reconciliation will be shown to the audience."

Sara Gurpal In Bigg Boss 14!

It is also being said that Punjabi sensation, Sara Gurpal is entering the show. She was apparently spotted at Mumbai airport and rumours suggest that she has already gone under isolation at a sub-urban hotel. As per the portal's report, she will be shooting for her act on October 1, but before that she had to isolate herself for 14 days and undergo a COVID-19 test. Hence, Sara has been locked at a hotel in Goregaon (Mumbai) already.