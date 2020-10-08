Bigg Boss 14 Unseen Undekha: Jasmin Bhasin Reveals To Sidharth That Shehnaaz Is Aly's Favourite

Aly Goni Supports Jasmin

Aly has been following the show and he reacted to Jasmine's statement in his tweet. Sharing the video, he wrote, "And they r talking about shehnaz and yes aly ko pasand hai woh hahah 😍 Ken u r actually best in styling 😘 #bb14."

Aly Slams Nikki Tamboli

Also, the actor defended Jasmin's closeness with Sidharth during a task and slammed Nikki Tamboli for flirting with him. He mentioned in his tweet that Shehnaaz loves Sidharth and he is sure that he also loves her.

Actor On Jasmin

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor wrote, "Some people are so dumb here lol come on guys it's a game she was doing her task...and we all know she is best in it. kkk ho ya fir bb.. stop making stories.. we know the reality and I m proud of her bcoz I told her before going give ur best and she giving her best."

‘Self-Respect Naam Ki Cheez Hoti Hai Behan’

He further tweeted, "Nd this girl tamboli Man I don't know what she wana prove with all this..whole world knows that how much shehnaz love Sidharth and I m sure he also loves her but as an actor I can understand he is playing a game that's y he is there.koi self respect naam ki cheez hoti hai behan."

Aly Was Supposed To Do Bigg Boss 14

It has to be recalled that Aly was supposed to enter the house, but due to the prior commitments, he couldn't participate. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Jasmin had said that it would have been super fun if he had joined her.