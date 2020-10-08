Bigg Boss 14: Netizens Trend #BoycottBB14 After Girls Seduce Sid; Say Vulgarity Is Not Entertainment

Nitika & Dark Soul

@itsNitikaSingh: I Repeat VULGARITY is not ENTERTAINMENT #BoycottBB14.

Dark Soul: It's called vulgarity and not entertainment #BoycottBB14.

@_sidanandsana

"The kinda "moves" the women were doing were cheap! The man wasn't even comfortable with all that! People would have dragged the man if he had kissed the girl but since it was the other way round,ppl are like "its okay its just a task"! HELL NO! #BoycottBB14."

@harsh_official_

"Finally watched promo its disgusting @ColorsTV @BiggBoss. Shame on you and high time #BOYCOTTBB14 because not a family show , Big boss 14 =alt Balaji web series , ullu web series , porn web show."

@ADstar08

"#BoycottBB14 What the hell these things?What is happening in this BB 14?Shame on BB14. Second idea is @sidharth_shukla Performing in this vulgar task. Sana kisi ko gale mile to ap ko problem hoti ha or ap Kya ker rahe h is rain dance task me Nikki ke sath task me esaksa junun h..."

@muffinchiku

"Is this family show? How can any channel give permission to this kind of nonsense, to impress a boy by doing this type of stuff? What nonsense is this ? @BiggBoss@ColorsTV#BoycottBB14."