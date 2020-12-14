Did Sidharth Shukla Get Drunk & Hit A Person On His Birthday? Here's The TRUTH!

Recently, Sidharth Shukla turned 40 and celebrated his birthday with his family and close friends including Shehnaaz Gill. Although the actor had a great day, a video went viral on social media in which Sidharth was accused of being drunk and hitting a poor person. However, the fact is something else.

In the video that is doing the rounds on social media, a person can be seen shooting Sidharth, who was driving a car. The person claimed that Sidharth was drinking and driving, but the latter explained that goons showed him knife.

According to TOI report, Sidharth's brother-in-law received a call from his staff, regarding some men bothering them. It is then that Sidharth and his brother-in-law rushed to the spot and confronted the guys. However, one of them pulled out a knife and Sidharth managed to overpower him and the culprits were taken to the nearby police station. The report also suggested that a case was lodged against the culprits.

About the video that is doing the rounds on social media, a source clarified to the leading daily and said, "Sidharth was the one who went to the police station to lodge a complaint against the offenders. Someone shot a video while he was driving his car and tried to give it a different touch, which is very wrong."

However, the incident did not put off the actor as his birthday celebration went on well. Friends, family and fans showered him with wishes.

The source further added, "Sidharth had a beautiful birthday with his family and friends. And also, with his fans, who are like a family to him. He was overwhelmed by the love and support that he received from people from all over."

