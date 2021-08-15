    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Siddharth Shukla On Shehnaaz’s Role In His Bigg Boss Journey; Duo Snapped At Bigg Boss OTT Set In Film City

      By
      |

      Won a million of hearts across the globe, Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill need no introduction! Their sizzling chemistry and selfless friendship have been the talk about the town ever since they got together. And the fandom continues! Fans always wait for a chance to watch them together on screen. After the launch of their film Silsila SidNaaz Ka’, the romantic-Jodi were snapped outside the Bigg Boss OTT set in Film City.

      Sidharth Shukla

      The duo will be seen in the Bigg Boss OTT house on Voot. The power couple will enter the house over the weekend and will also have a brief interaction with sassy and witty host – Karan Johar.

      Independence Day: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rubina Dilaik & Other TV Stars Wish Fans On Special OccasionIndependence Day: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rubina Dilaik & Other TV Stars Wish Fans On Special Occasion

      Sidharth Shukla on entering the house said, “Well, Bigg Boss holds a very special place in my heart, it’s given me back my identity and the audiences got to know the real Siddharth through this show. My Bigg Boss journey wouldn’t have been the way it was without Shehnaaz’s and the everyone who has supported me wholeheartedly!! Today once again, I’m entering the Bigg Boss OTT house with my best-friend, Shehnaaz. I am eagerly waiting to experience the house once again and interact with the housemates and of course meet Karan Johar during Sunday Ka Vaar”.

      Shehnaaz Gill On Visiting Bigg Boss OTT With Sidharth: I'm Over The Top Excited To Be A Part Of My Fav ShowShehnaaz Gill On Visiting Bigg Boss OTT With Sidharth: I'm Over The Top Excited To Be A Part Of My Fav Show

      Catch the unfiltered drama LIVE on the Voot App Monday to Sunday at 7 PM & LIVE 24*7 all day.

      Comments
      Story first published: Sunday, August 15, 2021, 19:42 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 15, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X