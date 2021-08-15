Siddharth Shukla On Shehnaaz’s Role In His Bigg Boss Journey; Duo Snapped At Bigg Boss OTT Set In Film City

Won a million of hearts across the globe, Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill need no introduction! Their sizzling chemistry and selfless friendship have been the talk about the town ever since they got together. And the fandom continues! Fans always wait for a chance to watch them together on screen. After the launch of their film Silsila SidNaaz Ka’, the romantic-Jodi were snapped outside the Bigg Boss OTT set in Film City.

The duo will be seen in the Bigg Boss OTT house on Voot. The power couple will enter the house over the weekend and will also have a brief interaction with sassy and witty host – Karan Johar.

Sidharth Shukla on entering the house said, “Well, Bigg Boss holds a very special place in my heart, it’s given me back my identity and the audiences got to know the real Siddharth through this show. My Bigg Boss journey wouldn’t have been the way it was without Shehnaaz’s and the everyone who has supported me wholeheartedly!! Today once again, I’m entering the Bigg Boss OTT house with my best-friend, Shehnaaz. I am eagerly waiting to experience the house once again and interact with the housemates and of course meet Karan Johar during Sunday Ka Vaar”.

Catch the unfiltered drama LIVE on the Voot App Monday to Sunday at 7 PM & LIVE 24*7 all day.