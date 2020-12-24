Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar’s Wedding: Bride-To-Be Shares Her Beautiful Mehendi Pictures

Actress and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan is all set to tie the knot with music composer Ismail Darbar's dancer-son Zaid Darbar on December 25, 2020, in Mumbai. The couple will get married in the presence of their family members and close friends. Ahead of the wedding, Gauahar Khan recently shared her mehendi's pictures on Instagram.

She wrote, "Mehendi ki raat aayi! Thanking my jaan, my brother @asaadzkhan for the lovely gift that I'm wearing which was given to me 4 years back! You couldn't make it to the wedding but the love surely did! It's so special to wear the blessings you have sent me on my big day. ♥️ This is for you Asabhai and @sabreen.a.jan."

In the above pictures, Gauahar Khan looks stunning in a yellow salwar kameez, as she can be seen flaunting her beautiful mehendi. Her mehendi ceremony will be held tonight (December 24, 2020). Notably, the actress and her to-be-husband Zaid had worn yellow outfits for their chiksa ceremony.

Apart from that, Gauahar and Zaid aka GaZa recently cast their hand impressions ahead of the wedding. Notably, their hand-cast impression has them holding hands. Interestingly, the soon-to-be-married couple shared the final product on their respective Instagram handles and thanked Bhavna Jasra for making it possible.

Gauahar Khan shared the pictures and wrote, "Thank you my dearest @bhavnajasra immortalising our love forever ! This will always be most special and you will always be remembered very fondly by us. .♥️ #Myfathands hahahah , @zaid_darbar hoping our kids get your beautiful hands , hahah !" Isn't it sweet?

Bhavna Jasra too shared the same pictures and expressed her pleasure curating the best wedding gift for Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar. She wrote, "It was such a pleasure curating the best wedding gift for Gauahar & Zaid! Wishing these lovebirds a lifetime of love,laughter & happiness."

After these pictures, fans are very excited to see Gauahar and Zaid's wedding pictures.

