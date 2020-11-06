Gauahar Khan-Zaid Wedding: Farzana Darbar Welcomes to-be Daughter-In-Law

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have been hitting the headlines since a while now. The duo, who apparently were dating, recently got engaged and revealed the same on the social media. There are reports that the duo might tie the knot on December 25, 2020. But they haven't confirmed about the wedding yet. While Zaid Darbar's mother Farzana Darbar welcomed to be daughter-in-law to their family, Zaid's father gave a tricky reply to the wedding report.

Zaid's mother shared a couple of pictures snapped with Gauahar and wrote, "Welcome to our Family❤️🦋 Also congratulations to you too @zaid_darbar @gauaharkhan All my blessings, love & support is always with you'll😇 Stay happy🌹."

Regarding the duo's wedding, Zaid's father neither denied nor confirmed the news. The music director was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "When the wedding will happen, you people will come to know about it (laughs). This is a question of two lives. One thing is for certain, we do not want to do anything in haste."

When asked if they are deciding the wedding dates, he said, "Talks are going on right between the two families. These are secondary considerations. We need to make sure if the two are totally sure about the decision. Marriage is a very serious topic."

Meanwhile, Naagin actor Karanvir Bohra's congratulatory wish has grabbed the attention. The actor shared a quirky video in which he was seen using a funny face filter and hysterically stated that he also had asked Gauahar for a coffee date, but she chose Zaid over him. On a serious note, he said he is happy for her and also gave a quick dance performance.

Also Read: Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Engaged! Neha Kakkar, Mahhi & Others Congratulate The 'Perfect Pair'