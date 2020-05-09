Indian Idol 10 & Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai To Return; Channel To Re-Run Ramayan Spl Episode On TKSS

The Coronavirus outbreak has brought everything to halt. Shooting of the films and shows are not happening due to the lockdown. Since no new episodes are being shot, the channels are forced either to re-air the old episodes or re-run old shows. Doordarshan re-aired mythological shows like Mahabharat, Ramayan and Shri Krishna, along with other iconic shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Chanakya, Circus and others. Also, Colors decided to re-run Balika Vadhu, Naagin and Bigg Boss 13. Now, Sony TV has decided to re-run Ramayan's special episode on The Kapil Sharma Show!

As the viewers are aware, the re-run of Ramayan and Mahabharat, got the channel Doordarshan back on the top slot. Also, Star Plus decided to re-run Ramayan while Colors TV chose Mahabharat. Now, considering the popularity of the mythological shows and the brilliant cast of Ramayan- Dipika Chikhlia, Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri, Sony TV has decided to cash in on the same and re-run the episode with the terrific trio of Ramayan.

Also, the channel has decided to re-run the popular singing reality show, Indian Idol 10, which was one of the top shows during its run! Indian Idol 10 was judged by Vishal Dadlani, Anu Malik (who was later replaced by Himesh Reshammiya) and Neha Kakkar. The show was hosted by singer, Aditya Narayan.

It is also being said that the channel has decided to re-run popular 90s romance drama, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. Although the show didn't make it to the TRP chart, it had impressed the viewers. The chemistry of the lead actors, Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh (who played the roles of Sameer and Naina) were loved by fans. The show's end had disappointed fans, who had trended #SaveYUDKBH on Twitter. Well, with the re-run of the show, we are sure that fans will relive Sameer and Naina's moments!

Also Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Ramayan & Mahabharat Rule TRP Chart; Sony TV & Star Plus Enter Top 5 Slot