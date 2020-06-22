Naagin 4 New Promo Out! Nia Sharma & Rashami Desai To Return Soon With Lal Tekadi Mandir Secret!
Ekta Kapoor's Naagin has been one of the most popular and talked-about supernatural show. The fourth season introduced Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin as new Naagins, while the later exited soon and Rashami Desai made entry. Vijayendra Kumeria played the male lead role. Just when the show was picking up post Rashami's entry, lockdown was announced and the shootings were stalled. It has been over two months that the new episodes are being aired and the makers finally decided to end it with a grand finale, as they felt the audience might not connect due to the long break. However, Ekta revealed that they will return with season 5 soon! Meanwhile, the makers revealed the promo of season 4, which seemed interesting.
Nia & Rashami To Return Soon With Lal Tekadi Mandir Secret!
As per the new promo, Brinda (Nia Sharma) is seen walking towards the Lal Tekadi mandir, while Shalaka (Rashami Desai) and Dev (Vijayendra Kumeria) looked surprised. There is also another naagin shown, and we wonder if she is a new naagin! Meanwhile, the background voice reveals that the big secret of Lal Tekadi mandir will be out soon!
Lal Tekadi Mandir Secret To Be Revealed Soon
Sharing the promo, Colors TV wrote, "Hoga khulasa sabse bade raaz ka, #Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel mein, jald Colors par! @imrashamidesai @niasharma90 @vijayendrakumeria."
Fans Excited
Fans are super excited for the new episodes to be aired as they have been waiting to watch their favourites Nia and Rashami. A few of them even wondered, who the third naagin is!
Naagin 4 Spoiler
As per an entertainment portal's report, Naagin 4 will end with Brinda killing Vishaka (Anita Hassanandani) and Shalaka. It is also being said that Dev will get killed, Brinda will be murdered and the temple's secret will be resolved.
Also Read: Naagin 5: Paras Chhabra Confirms Getting Call From Makers; Mouni Roy & Surbhi Jyoti To Appear!
Also Read: Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna & Hina To Play Naagins; Shivin Drops Hint Of Being A Part Of Ekta's Show!