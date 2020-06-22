Naagin 4 New Promo Out! Nia Sharma & Rashami Desai To Return Soon With Lal Tekadi Mandir Secret!

Nia & Rashami To Return Soon With Lal Tekadi Mandir Secret!

As per the new promo, Brinda (Nia Sharma) is seen walking towards the Lal Tekadi mandir, while Shalaka (Rashami Desai) and Dev (Vijayendra Kumeria) looked surprised. There is also another naagin shown, and we wonder if she is a new naagin! Meanwhile, the background voice reveals that the big secret of Lal Tekadi mandir will be out soon!

Lal Tekadi Mandir Secret To Be Revealed Soon

Sharing the promo, Colors TV wrote, "Hoga khulasa sabse bade raaz ka, #Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel mein, jald Colors par! @imrashamidesai @niasharma90 @vijayendrakumeria."

Fans Excited

Fans are super excited for the new episodes to be aired as they have been waiting to watch their favourites Nia and Rashami. A few of them even wondered, who the third naagin is!

Naagin 4 Spoiler

As per an entertainment portal's report, Naagin 4 will end with Brinda killing Vishaka (Anita Hassanandani) and Shalaka. It is also being said that Dev will get killed, Brinda will be murdered and the temple's secret will be resolved.