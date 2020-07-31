Nakuul Mehta Comes Out In Support Of Zaan Khan, Calls Out The Producers Of Hamari Bahu Silk

Ishqbaaaz fame Nakuul Mehta recently took to his social media account to call out the producers of Hamari Bahu Silk. The actor lent his support to Zaan Khan who on behalf of the show’s cast and crew has been protesting against the makers of the Zee TV show,

For the unversed Zaan who played the lead role in the 2019 show recently led a protest outside the producer’s building asking them to clear their pending dues for the work, they did on the show. Many celebrities from the industry have spoken out against the unjust treatment meted out by the showrunners towards their actors and crew members.

In the same vein, Nakuul Mehta also posted a clipping of the news article from Bombay Times and called out the callous behaviour of the producers. He also urged the network to intervene in finding a resolution especially since everyone has taken a hit due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

In his Instagram story, Nakuul wrote, "Have been following their struggle for a while now. This is NOT done. Absolutely unfair by the producers/makers of the show. In fact, there has to be a mechanism where the network pitches in to find a resolution. It's unfair to hold your hands up, especially in a situation like this whilst humanity is fighting a pandemic. The cast and crew of this show deserve what they have worked for." (sic)

