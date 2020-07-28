Parth Samthaan Reveals He Had A Panic Attack; Hits Back At Troller Who Alleged He Flouted BMC Rules

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan was tested positive for Coronavirus and was under home quarantine. A few days ago, the actor revealed that he has tested negative and added that he was feeling much better. He also thanked everyone for praying for him. But recently, the actor was trolled for flouting BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) rules.

The actor took to social media to clarify that after he was tested negative, he was home quarantined for 17 days. But last night, he had a panic attack and decided to go to Pune to spend some much-needed time with his family.

A user wrote, "TV actor @LaghateParth Parth Samthaan has been flouting BMC quarantine rules, stepping out of BMC seal of his flat, using public facilities in DB woods, Goregaon putting residents at risk. His house help who stays with him, is still positive. Need action BMC @mybmc @mumbaipolice."

To this, Parth replied, "Dear @Suhaasi ,yes I have tested negative and I was home quarantined for 17 days which technically is more than 14 .. and last night I had a panic attack so were you willing to take me to the doc?? And now m on my to Pune to spend some much needed time with my family.."

Many supported Parth's response and asked him to stay safe. Take a look at a few tweets!

Priyanka Mittal: Samthaaaannnn on fireeeee....! The way he roasts naaaaa iss🔥🔥🔥🔥...! Hahahha....! This was much NEEDED....! Proud of you ❤️...! Sassy and savage samthaan is 😍🔥...! PS : Stay safe , recover soonest and be back with a bang....! #parthsamthaan #parth #GodBlessYouParth.

@ElizaMajumder: I am so proud of you the way you took a stand for the misconceptions and stigma regarding covid survivors... Loads of love... God bless you ❤.

@itsmerashiii: How I wish I could give u a tight much needed hug. You have recovered our Hero and much stronger than ever. Soooooo Proud of you our Precious 💎 Straight From all the Parthians sending u virtual hug.

Rashmi Vasudeva: Thanks Parth for clarifying publicly. People need to know their facts and more importantly not stigmatise covid survivors; this is especially happening in apartment complexes. Take care ❤️.

