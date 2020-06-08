Rajesh Kareer Breaks Down & Says 'Everyone Supported When I Chose Life’; Adds Sonu Sood Called Him

Rajesh Kareer Wants To Move To Punjab

The Begusarai actor revealed that he had applied for his son's school leaving certificate and hopes that they move to Punjab by Thursday. He said that he won't leave Mumbai for ever as he has worked here throughout his life and added that he cannot learn new skills at this age and currently in Mumbai, he doesn't see the situation of improvement in near future (due to the pandemic).

The Actor Wants To Try His Hands In Punjabi Films

Rajesh further said that he is not in a position to wait for six-eight months, and hence, planned to return to his native so that he can start something small. The actor wants to try his hands in Punjabi films. Furthermore, he said that he will return to Mumbai when the city calls him.

‘Everyone Supported Me When I Chose Life’

Regarding non-payment of dues issue, Rajesh said that he had no money few months ago and he saw producers were not giving the dues to actors and technicians. He added that people who have bank balance of Rs 1 crore will survive, but what about people like them. Rajesh revealed that he hadn't worked since July 30, 2019 and asked, "Where will I get money from?" He further said, "I only had this one option - to openly seek help from everyone. I could have either embraced death or found ways to live - everyone supported me when I chose life."

‘Acting Is All I Know’

Rajesh broke down and said, "It is not easy to come out in the open and seek help. Khud ko marna padta hai. That is because I do not know anything else. Acting is all I know and all I have done all these years. I am 50, I cannot do anything new right now. If you give me Rs 1 lakh per month and ask me to sit on a chair for six hours every day, I won't do it. That is not what I am used to doing."

‘I Also Got A Call From Sonu Sood’

He revealed that Sonu Sood called him. He said, "I also got a call from Sonu Sood. He has been helping so many people. He knows how tough it is to survive in this city and in the current scenario, we do not even know when work will resume completely."