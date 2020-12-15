Zee Rishtey Awards 2020 'Fav Male Character' Winner Shabir Ahluwalia Calls Sriti Jha Finest Actress

The most-popular awards event, Zee Rishtey Awards 2020 was held on December 5, 2020. The awards ceremony was graced by popular characters/actors of Zee TV's shows. Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Reem Shaikh and others bagged awards at the event. Shabir Ahluwalia, who plays the role of Abhishek Mehra aka Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya also bagged 'Favourite Character (Male)' award at the event. The actor was overwhelmed after getting award and thanked the team, especially his co-star Sriti Jha, who plays his wife Pragya in the show, and his reel wife Kanchi Singh.

Shabir was all praise for Sriti and called her one of the finest actresses on Television. He quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "I would like to thank Sriti especially, who is not just a beautiful actress, but also the finest actress on television."

He added, "After this year where we saw a deadly pandemic take place and where a lot has happened in everyone's life, this is indeed a high point for me. I would like to thank our audience who has been supporting and watching Kumkum Bhagya for the last 6 years and my co-actors."

Shabir also thanked his family- wife Kanchi and sons-Azai and Ivarr and said, "Last but not least, I love you Kanchi (Kaul) for always supporting my dreams and my kids, Azai and Ivarr who are my morning alarms, thank you so much for waking me up every morning so that I can shoot every day."

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the popular shows on television. The show which also stars Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir and Pooja Banerjee as Rhea Mehra in the lead roles. The show is one of the top 5 shows on the TRP chart since a long time.

