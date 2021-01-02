Aditya Narayan & Shweta Go On A Dinner Date; Actor Asks Paparazzi Not To Click Pics For This Funny Reason

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at ISKON temple in Mumbai on Decemeber 1, 2020. The actors celebrated their one month anniversary yesterday (January 1, 2021). Aditya took to social media and shared a couple of pictures. In his post, he shared a note for paparazzi and asked them not to click pictures!

Aditya requested paparazzi not to click their pictures as after having heavy meals, he won't be able to take his stomach in.

Aditya wrote, "Happy #monthverysary to my dearest wifey.. Mazak Mazak mein ek mahina bhi beet gaya. Yese hi apke saath khubsoorati se sari zindagi bi beet jayegi ❤️(Can't believe it's already been a month. With your beautiful support we will spend the rest of our lives)."

He further wrote, "P.S. Paparazi se Guzaarish hai ke kriyapa dinner ke baad hamare tasveerein naa kheeche kyuki itna bhaari bhojan karke pet ko andar nahi kheech paata main (P.S. It's a heartfelt request to paps to not click our pictures after dinner. After having heavy meals, it's is impossible for me to take his stomach in)."

For their dinner date, Aditya wore a black and pink printed t-shirt with blue denims while Shweta donned brown shimmer knee-length dress.

Meanwhile, Aditya wished his fans on New Year, by sharing family's picture. He captioned the picture as, "The Jha's wish you a very #HappyNewYear ❤️🙏🏼 #2021."

Also Read: From Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet To Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal, TV Celebs Who Got Married In 2020

Also Read: Aditya Narayan Joins The Sets Of Indian Idol 12 Post Honeymoon; Shares Picture With Quirky Caption