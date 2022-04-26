Aditya Narayan Wishes Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa ‘All The Best’ On Becoming Parents; Read Statement

Superstar Singer 2 host Aditya Narayan recently wished his friends Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa 'all the best' on becoming parents to a baby boy. For the unversed, Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta were too blessed with a baby girl Tvisha a month before Bharti and Haarsh's baby's birth.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Aditya Narayan said that he will be shifting close to Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's house, and they will soon be becoming neighbours. Adi shared his happiness about Bharti and Haarsh becoming parents and said that they are like sister and brother to him.

Aditya Narayan said, "It is a matter of destiny. Next week I am shifting to unki baju wali building mein, now we will be neighbours also. So our destiny always wanted us to meet and come together. Humara milna likha hua tha. I wish them all the best. We keep meeting each other and now it will happen more frequently. We work with each other. Bharti calls her son Gola pyaar se. We keep watching his pictures and videos. He is very cute. Abhi tak Uske eyebrows nahi aaye hain... he's very cute and adorable."

Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal Blessed With Baby Girl; He Says 'My Love & Respect For Shweta Has Doubled Now'

Because of his busy work schedule, Aditya Narayan doesn't get much time to spend with his daughter Tvisha. He said that he often misses the mother-daughter duo a lot. He appreciated his wife Shweta for undergoing all the process of becoming a mother to a child.

Chhavi Mittal Dances In Hospital Ward Before Undergoing Breast Cancer Surgery; Watch Video

The singer said, "I really appreciate and give her all the credit for how she is taking care of everything and Tvisha. Jaldi jaldi samay jaa raha hai it's already two months. I get a little FOMO, I don't want Tvisha to grow up too soon, I try my best to spend as much time as I can with Tvisha, especially these beautiful young days. I just love when I video call her and when she hears my voice she smiles and she has started recognising and reacting so it is a beautiful phase."

Talking about Aditya Narayan, the actor has hosted shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Indian Idol 12, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs, X Factor India, Indian Idol 11, Rising Star 3 and so on.