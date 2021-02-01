BB 14 EXCLUSIVE! Shardul Pandit: Abhinav Shukla Is Getting A Lot Of ‘Attraction’ Because Of Rakhi Sawant

Shardul Pandit On Salman Khan’s Comment

In an exclusive chat with us, the RJ-actor said, "Yes, of course! Ever since Rakhi Sawant entered the house, Abhinav Shukla has been seen more. Although, I really like Abhinav, as I spent enough days with him inside the house. He is a very nice guy. He doesn't want this kind of attention. But, truth is the truth! He is getting a lot of attraction."

The RJ-Actor On Rakhi Sawant’s Drama

While speaking about Rakhi Sawant's over-the-top drama, Shardul said, "Initially, it was a lot of fun. But now, I think Rakhi Sawant's tactics are going over the limits. Whether it was with Jasmin or now Abhinav, it has gone a little over the top."

Whom Shardul Pandit Supports?

Talking about his favourite contestants, Shardul said, "When I was inside the house, I have always said that Pavitra Punia and Aly Goni were my friends. I developed a bond with Eijaz Khan, but Devoleena Bhattacharjee has already gone to support him. So, I don't know if anyone else left to support. I think it was for Aly or Rubina Dilaik, I could have gone inside the house as I had a good equation with them." "As far as the winner is concerned, I want to see the winner from one of my friends like Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan or Rubina Dilaik," Shardul concluded.