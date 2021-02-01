BB 14 EXCLUSIVE! Shardul Pandit: Abhinav Shukla Is Getting A Lot Of ‘Attraction’ Because Of Rakhi Sawant
Bigg Boss 14 is getting interesting day-by-day. Ever since Rakhi Sawant entered the madhouse, TRPs of the Salman Khan show is increasing gradually. For the unversed, the controversial diva has been in the news for her husband, her funny tactics and most importantly, flirting with Abhinav Shukla. A few days ago, she literally pulled the strings of Abhinav's shorts and also cut his undergarments. Well, netizens felt that she is stooping low for the sake of attention, but host Salman Khan said that Abhinav Shukla is indeed getting a lot of footage because of Rakhi Sawant.
Salman Khan's statement didn't go down well with RubiNav fans, as they called him bias towards Rakhi on the internet. Talking about this issue, Filmibeat recently got in touch with evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shardul Pandit and asked his opinion about the same.
Shardul Pandit On Salman Khan’s Comment
In an exclusive chat with us, the RJ-actor said, "Yes, of course! Ever since Rakhi Sawant entered the house, Abhinav Shukla has been seen more. Although, I really like Abhinav, as I spent enough days with him inside the house. He is a very nice guy. He doesn't want this kind of attention. But, truth is the truth! He is getting a lot of attraction."
The RJ-Actor On Rakhi Sawant’s Drama
While speaking about Rakhi Sawant's over-the-top drama, Shardul said, "Initially, it was a lot of fun. But now, I think Rakhi Sawant's tactics are going over the limits. Whether it was with Jasmin or now Abhinav, it has gone a little over the top."
Whom Shardul Pandit Supports?
Talking about his favourite contestants, Shardul said, "When I was inside the house, I have always said that Pavitra Punia and Aly Goni were my friends. I developed a bond with Eijaz Khan, but Devoleena Bhattacharjee has already gone to support him. So, I don't know if anyone else left to support. I think it was for Aly or Rubina Dilaik, I could have gone inside the house as I had a good equation with them." "As far as the winner is concerned, I want to see the winner from one of my friends like Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan or Rubina Dilaik," Shardul concluded.
