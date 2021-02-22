BB 14 Finale: Rubina Declared Winner; Hina, Siddharth & Others Congratulate & Fans Trend #RubinaIsTheBoss
Bigg Boss 14 grand finale was held yesterday (February 21, 2021). The top five finalists- Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant gave power-packed performances. Rakhi left the show taking Rs 14 lakh, while Aly Goni got eliminated. Among top three, Nikki was eliminated and live voting was done for top two contestants- Rahul and Rubina, to decide the winner. Salman later declared Rubina Dilaik as the winner of the show.
Fans Trend RubinaIsTheBoss
Rubina indeed deserved to win. It won't be wrong if we say that she was made for the show or vice-versa. She was no non-sense girl, talented, played the game gracefully and with a lot of dedication. Viewers were extremely happy and trended ‘RubinaIsTheBoss' and ‘DeservingWinnerRubina' on Twitter. Celebrities too congratulated the Shakti actress. Take a look at the a few comments.
Fans Congratulate Rubina
Ahmad Shaykh: Rubina Conquered the title, I'm the happiest of all, well deserved 🏆.
Kirti Thakur: She came she ruled and she concurred #RubinaIsTheBoss.. @madhumita6: Always Love you ... You played the game gracefully ...yet were in all your elements! #RubinaIsTheBoss #BiggBoss14Finale @BiggBoss.
Hina, Siddharth & Rohan Congratulate Rubina
Rohan Mehra: Congratulations @RubiDilaik on winning the Biggboss 14 trophy Trophy #RubinaDilaik #biggboss14.
Siddharth Shukla:Sidharth Shukla: Congratulations @RubiDilaik for winning BB 14 ... well played 😊
Hina Khan: Ruby Ruby Rubiiiiiinaaaaaa Super proud hai Team Hiiiiiinnnnaaaaa Congratulations Love @RubiDilaik.
Kamya & Puneesh Write…
Kamya Punjabi: Kaha tha na jeetegi Star-struck #RubinaDilaik congratulations #BB14GrandFinale @ColorsTV @RubiDilaik.
Puneesh Sharma: Congratulations @RubiDilaik Well deserved. 🥂 #BiggBoss14Finale #RubinaDilaik.
