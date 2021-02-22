BB 14 Finale: Rubina Declared Winner; Hina, Siddharth & Others Congratulate & Fans Trend #RubinaIsTheBoss

Fans Trend RubinaIsTheBoss

Rubina indeed deserved to win. It won't be wrong if we say that she was made for the show or vice-versa. She was no non-sense girl, talented, played the game gracefully and with a lot of dedication. Viewers were extremely happy and trended ‘RubinaIsTheBoss' and ‘DeservingWinnerRubina' on Twitter. Celebrities too congratulated the Shakti actress. Take a look at the a few comments.

Fans Congratulate Rubina

Ahmad Shaykh: Rubina Conquered the title, I'm the happiest of all, well deserved 🏆.

Kirti Thakur: She came she ruled and she concurred #RubinaIsTheBoss.. @madhumita6: Always Love you ... You played the game gracefully ...yet were in all your elements! #RubinaIsTheBoss #BiggBoss14Finale @BiggBoss.

Hina, Siddharth & Rohan Congratulate Rubina

Rohan Mehra: Congratulations @RubiDilaik on winning the Biggboss 14 trophy Trophy #RubinaDilaik #biggboss14.

Siddharth Shukla:Sidharth Shukla: Congratulations @RubiDilaik for winning BB 14 ... well played 😊

Hina Khan: Ruby Ruby Rubiiiiiinaaaaaa Super proud hai Team Hiiiiiinnnnaaaaa Congratulations Love @RubiDilaik.

Kamya & Puneesh Write…

Kamya Punjabi: Kaha tha na jeetegi Star-struck #RubinaDilaik congratulations #BB14GrandFinale @ColorsTV @RubiDilaik.

Puneesh Sharma: Congratulations @RubiDilaik Well deserved. 🥂 #BiggBoss14Finale #RubinaDilaik.