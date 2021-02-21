Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale Live Updates: Finalists Rubina, Rahul, Aly, Rakhi & Nikki Vying To Emerge As Winner

The much-awaited Bigg Boss 14 grand finale is being held tonight (February 21). As revealed earlier, the grand finale is going to be an extravagant evening filled with spectacular performances and endless entertainment. The five contestants - Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli - managed to reach the finale after their 140 days of their stay in the Bigg Boss house.

Host Salman Khan is going to perform on some of his super hit songs whilst the finalists will be seen together for one last time before the most deserving contestant lifts the trophy.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES from the Bigg Boss 14 grand finale episode:

9.02 PM: Jasmin Bhasin welcomes Salman Khan on the stage and the two dance on a song. Salman makes a great entry and makes a special announcement and says that the voting lines will be opened for a limited amount of time. The fans will once again get a chance to vote for their favourite finalists.

9.06 PM: The host talks about this season and points out that there were maximum contestants, who entered the house again post their evictions. In the next frame, we see Salman making fun of Abhinav Shukla by taking Rakhi Sawant’s name. This happens after he shows us all the love stories that bloomed in the house this season. Salman also talks about 'new words' such as Nalla and Takkabbur that were used on the show.

9.14 PM: Salman introduces and welcomes the finalists’ family members in the audience. Later, we see Bigg Boss introducing the top 5 finalists - Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant. He congratulates them for making this season a huge success.

9.18 PM: Salman meets the finalists. The top 5 enjoy the success of the season with some fruit champagne.

