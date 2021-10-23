BB 15: Pratik Sehajpal’s Sister Posts Karan Kundrra’s Old Video Of Him Slapping Roadies Contestant; Read Why

Bigg Boss 15's house has become a ring of war for the housemates. In one of the latest episodes of the Salman Khan show, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal locked horns with each other and during the task, Kundrra pinned down Sehajpal. He literally chokeslammed the Bigg Boss OTT contestant during the task. After that, Pratik got angry and lashed out at Karan.

Well, Karan Kundrra's actions didn't go down well with the netizens as they started slamming the actor on social media. Not only netizens but Salman Khan will be seen bashing the Roadies fame in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Moreover, Pratik Sehajpal's sister Prerna reacted to Karan Kundrra's aggressive nature towards her brother. She re-shared a tweet slamming Kundrra in which the user added an old video from Roadies Rising auditions, in which he had slapped the contestant.

Prerna Sehajpal wrote, "Setting an example of a Mentor? Physical violence against anyone is wrong, be it any1! Yesterday I really couldn't sleep thinking if my brother @realsehajpal is hurt! The Chanel will surely take this up I am sure cuz they are very responsible @ColorsTV @justvoot I blv in u."

Setting an example of a Mentor?

Physical violence against anyone is wrong, be it any1!

Yesterday I really couldn’t sleep thinking if my brother @realsehajpal is hurt!

The Chanel will surely take this up I am sure cuz they are very responsible @ColorsTV @justvoot I blv in u 🙏 https://t.co/dh8p7UcTge — Prerna Sehajpal (@PrernaSehajpal) October 21, 2021

Well, looks like, Prerna Sehajpal is completely miffed with Karan Kundrra's behaviour towards her brother. Let us tell you, Tejasswi Prakash had also supported Karan for his actions. Prerna's sister also stated that violence against anyone is wrong and that she could not sleep knowing that her brother was hurt.

On the other hand, Gauahar Khan and Devoleena Bhattacharjee too condemned Karan Kundrra's violence and supported Pratik Sehajpal on social media. Talking about Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra, they were a part of Love School 3, in which Pratik was a contestant while Kundrra was the mentor.