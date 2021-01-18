Bigg Boss 14 Contestants In Shock As Eijaz Khan’s Journey Ends & Devoleena Enters As His Proxy

Eijaz Khan Exits Bigg Boss House

Usually, at the end of the season, Bigg Boss shows the contestants their journey videos. Since Eijaz was leaving after spending 106 days in the house, his contribution to the show is more and he has been one of the strong contestants of this season, the makers showed him his journey.

When Bigg Boss announced that Eijaz will have to leave the house now, Eijaz got emotional and the housemates were shocked. Arshi Khan and Aly Goni were in tears.

Devoleena Enters BB 14 House As Eijaz’s Proxy; Vikas' Re-Entry

The makers also shocked the contestants by announcing about Devoleena's entry. There are also reports that Vikas has re-entered the show.

Will Eijaz Re-Enter?

Apparently, Eijaz is leaving the show due to his priory commitments. Well, it is difficult to say as Eijaz has a few weeks to complete his project and by then, Bigg Boss might even end. The journey video makes us wonder if at all he is coming back. On other hand, Devoleena's entry in his place is a hope that he might re-enter if he finishes his work early outside the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss Takes Away Housemates’ Ration

Meanwhile, the makers also shared yet another promo, in which a few men with PPE suits enter the house and take away entire ration of the contestants. The housemates are shocked and rush towards the door to stop them, but in vain.

Bigg Boss Punishes Housemates

It has to be recalled that Bigg Boss had punished the contestants for breaking the house rules. A few contestants also went overboard stealing food and hiding them. Bigg Boss had expressed his anger over the same and had cancelled captaincy and immunity tasks. He had also said that the contestants will have to earn their ration now. Well, this is the result of the same.

