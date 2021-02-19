Bigg Boss 14 Feb 18 Highlights: Aly Gets Emotional On Seeing His Family; Nikki Refuses To Exit With Rs 6 Lakh

The February 18 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with Bigg Boss asking Rahul Vaidya to convince Nikki Tamboli to take Rs 6 lakh and leave the show. He adds the condition that if she refuses the offer, Rahul Vaidya will get up from the seat and will be out of the task. And when Nikki refuses the money, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik win the Khwahishon Ka Gufa task. As a result, the trio’s wishes would be fulfilled in the house.

The next morning, Aly warns Rakhi about coffee and says she should use it carefully and he will not give her again. Rakhi is then heard saying Rahul and Rubina's patching up is a drama. Rubina replies by stating that Rakhi and Jasmin Bhasin are the only two people, who have hurt her on the show. Rakhi then goes on to ask the media to give her some footage so that she can get some votes. An irked Aly calls her a fake woman.

Soon, as promised, Bigg Boss fulfils Aly’s wish gets and he gets to talk to his mom and see his newborn niece via video call. Aly's mother praises him and tells that she is proud of her son. The actor gets emotional while talking to them. Rahul, Rubina and Nikki Tamboli also get teary-eyed seeing their emotional reunion. Later, we also get a glimpse of Aly's father and we see him being very happy to see Aly.

This is followed by Bigg Boss fulfilling Rakhi’s wish of having pizza and also treats other housemates. Rubina’s wish to teach her traditional Pahadi dance to the other housemates is fulfilled. We see everyone getting ready and dancing to the tunes of a beautiful number.

Later on, Rakhi pretends to have a fake baby and says Rahul is the father. The latter plays along and pretends to be a drunk man and indulges in fun banter with her. The housemates get another task, for which they have to get ready for a photo shoot.

