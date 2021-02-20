Bigg Boss 14 February 20 Highlights: Top 5 Finalists Get Emotional Seeing Their Journey

The February 20 episode of Bigg Boss 14 starts with all the five housemates waking up to the song, 'Buddhu Sa Man'. Then Rakhi Sawant starts criticizing Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli for their respective behaviour. Rahul Vaidya becomes the first contestant to witness his entire journey on the show. From his friendship with Aly Goni, confessing his love for Disha Parmar and fights with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Rahul witnesses his journey on the show and gets emotional.

Rakhi Sawant becomes the next contestant to witness her journey. She sees some of her glimpses from Bigg Boss 1, her fun moments in the show along with her confessing about her husband being married. She also sees her equation with Abhinav Shukla going downhill to Salman Khan giving her a warning about her behaviour. However, Bigg Boss credits her for making this season memorable and entertaining in her own way. She breaks down in front of all the housemates after witnessing her journey.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Reveals Why He Could Not Return To The Show

The third contestant to witness his journey is Aly Goni. Aly sees all his high moments in the show especially his mushy moments with Jasmin Bhasin, his friendship with Rahul Vaidya and his interaction with his mother. The actor gets teary-eyed after watching the same. Rubina Dilaik becomes the fourth contestant to witness her journey.

Also Read: Aly Goni's Brother On His Relationship With Jasmin Bhasin: Don't Know What Is Going On

She sees her journey which included her beautiful memories with her husband and co-contestant Abhinav Shukla along with her various fights inside the house with Rahul Vaidya, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin and others. She becomes inconsolable as she relives her separation from Abhinav on the latter's eviction. Her journey ends with all her delightful moments inside the house which makes her sentimental.

Nikki Tamboli becomes the last contestant to witness her journey on the show. Nikki relived her prominent moments on the show like her meeting her mother, becoming the first confirmed contestant by the seniors, budding friendship with Rubina Dilaik and her equation with Jaan Kumar Sanu. Nikki becomes visibly overwhelmed after watching her journey and expresses her gratitude to Bigg Boss.