Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Stylist Ashley Rebello Reveals Salman Khan’s Grand Finale Outfit, See Pic

The highly anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss 14 is just a few hours away. The makers have already shared a sneak peek of the top 5 finalists- Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli giving some sizzling performances in the grand finale. Further, celebrity guests such as Dharmendra, Riteish Deshmukh, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi will also be gracing the event.

Amidst all the hype about the winner and the performances, host Salman Khan and his grand finale outfit is here to steal all the limelight. The actor’s stylist Ashley Rebello has given us a glimpse of his finale night outfit. Salman would be seen in a dapper look and will be seen donning a crisp white coat in the upcoming episode.

The designer took to his Instagram and posted a picture holding Salman Khan's suit in his hand. The cream-coloured suit has a black border, a pocket square and black buttons on the sleeves. Now Salman’s fans are waiting for him to flaunt the smart looking white coat in his unique style. Take a look at the outfit.

For the unversed, Salman’s entire wardrobe and outfits for Bigg Boss 14 have been styled by Ashley himself. And contrary to the finale look, Salman wore a crisp navy-blue suit paired with a black shirt on the premiere night of BB 14.

Bigg Boss 14, which started on October 3, 2020, has enthralled the audiences for close to five months. Unlike previous seasons, five contestants - Rahul, Rubina, Aly, Rakhi and Nikki have reached the finale. It remains to be seen which of the five finalists will claim the winning trophy.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Rahul & Rubina Lock Horns In Dance Battle; Aly & Jasmin Give Sizzling Performance

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Madhuri Dixit To Announce Top 4 Contestants? Live Voting To Decide The Winner?