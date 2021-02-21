Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale Promo: Rahul & Rubina Lock Horns In Dance Battle; Rakhi Performs In Her Julie Avatar

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 14 is just a few hours away and the promo for tonight's episode shows some stunning dance performances by the finalists competing for the winner's trophy.

In a new promo shared by Colors TV, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya take to the streets for their finale night performance. We also get to see Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik locking horns in a sizzling dance battle. The duo, who had an ongoing feud throughout the season, are seen in a face-off as they perform to the title track of Race.

However, it must be noted that they decided to end things on a positive note and have been cordial to each other through the finale week. Take a look at Rubina and Rahul’s grand finale performance promo below:

In another promo, we see Rakhi Sawant performing on some of her most popular item numbers. She is also seen in her spooky get-up while the song, Julie, plays in the background. Colors TV shared the grand finale glimpse and wrote, “Kal ke grand finale mein milega @rakhisawant2511 ke entertainment ka double dose (sic).” Take a look!

For the unversed, Rakhi has managed to be one of the most discussed contestants of the season thanks to her crazy antics and over-the-top behaviour. She also managed to entertain the viewers by bringing out her Julie avatar, where she pretended to be a 200-year-old ghost.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 14 will be telecast live on Sunday, February 21 on Colors TV at 9 pm. The Salman Khan hosted show this year has five contestants in the finale – Rahul, Rubina, Aly, Rakhi and Nikki Tamboli. But amongst the top 5 finalists, Rubina is the only contestant to have entered the show on day one and to have stayed inside the house for the entire period of the ongoing season.

