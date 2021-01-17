Bigg Boss 14 January 16 Highlights: Salman Khan Schools Sonali Phogat, Callers Question Contestants

Bigg Boss 14 house witnessed some intense moments on the Weekend Ka War episode of January 16. Salman Khan, the host schooled Sonali Phogat for her usage of abusive language against Rubina Dilaik during their argument. Later, the callers were seen questioning the Bigg Boss 14 contestants over their game.

The episode began with Sonali passing comments on Rubina, while the latter is getting ready for the Weekend Ka War. This led to an argument between the duo. While Nikki Tamboli came in support of Rubina, Sonali had a war of words with her too. Later, Rubina was seen requesting Arshi Khan to keep Sonali engaged, as she is not leaving her alone.

Salman Khan, the host entered and extended Lohri and Makar Sankranti wishes to the contestants. The superstar first schooled Rakhi Sawant for the offensive statements she made during her conversation with Aly Goni. Rakhi apologised for her behavior. Later, Salman Khan revealed that the callers will be asking questions to the contestants.

#SonaliPhogat ko dene pade apne behaviour par jawaab, jab @BeingSalmanKhan ne kaha yeh bartaav nahi deta unko shobha!

Dekhiye Sonali aur baaki gharwalon se #JantaKaSawaal, aaj raat 9 baje, #Colors par.



Catch it before tv on @VootSelect.#BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 #BB14 pic.twitter.com/I4uoycmOIM — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) January 16, 2021

The first caller asked Sonali about her feelings for Aly, for which she replied that she likes him. Later, she was also questioned by a caller for the abusive language she used against Rubina. When Sonali tried to explain her reasons, Salman Khan intervened and questioned her choice of words. She was seen pointing out that Rubina dragged her daughter into the argument. But Salman, who was visibly upset with Sonali, defended Rubina.

Later, Nikki Tamboli revealed that Sonali has been threatening the housemates saying "mere bandhe bahar dekh lenge" during the arguments. This revelation highly upset Salman Khan, who schooled her for the same and asked her to mind her behaviour. The host also called her out for her violent and irrational behaviour. Unable to defend herself anymore, Sonali broke into tears.

Salman Khan next questioned Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni for supporting Sonali, even when she was wrong. The superstar was not convinced by Rahul's explanation. Salman was seen asking the contestants if they were scared of Sonali Phogat. Meanwhile, Abhinav Shulka received the next question from the caller, who asked him why he is not taking a stand inside the house and fighting against his opponents. Abhinav replied that this is his basic nature.

However, Salman asked him to take a stand for himself. The superstar also stated that Abhinav's behaviour towards Rubina has changed, and asked him to be a supportive husband, not a dominating one. When Salman asked Rubina if Abhinav let her down, she replied "Yes sir". Later, another caller stated that Abhinav is influencing Rakhi's game, to which he replied he just gave her suggestion.

Salman Khan then schooled Rakhi for her weak game strategies. The host was also seen questioning Nikki and Rahul's changed equation, Aly's biasedness towards Rahul, and his plans against Rubinav. Meanwhile, Nikki was seen answering the questions by callers and revealed her fondness for Rubina. The episode ended with Salman Khan giving hints of the next eliminations, stating that it is the second elimination for that particular contestant.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss 14: Roshmi Banik Calls Rubina Dilaik 'Shameless Aurat' For Blaming Hubby Abhinav Shukla

Bigg Boss 14's Talent Manager Dies After A Major Accident Outside The Show's Set