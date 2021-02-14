Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi's Brother Is Unhappy With Vindu Dara Singh’s Conduct In The House As Her Supporter

Former Bigg Boss winner Vindu Dara Singh entered Bigg Boss 14 house last week as Rakhi Sawant’s supporter on the show. Rakhi was initially very happy to have him by her side, but

Vindu had been seen 'demotivating’ her a few times during tasks. His approach of holding back Rakhi was also pointed out by host Salman Khan in yesterday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where he called Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi's real supporter.

And now, Rakhi’s brother has come out in her support and completely agreed with Salman. Rakesh Sawant says he was shocked by Vindu's behaviour with Rakhi and feels that he is the wrong choice to be her supporter.

In an interview with TOI, Rakesh accused Vindu of 'playing his own game’. “Vindu ne Rakhi ka poora game hi kharab kar diya hai jab se woh ghar mein gaya hai (Vindu has ruined the game ever since he entered the Bigg Boss house). This is not what he promised us to do before entering the house. In fact, he had gone there to support my sister but what he is doing right now is demotivating and demoralising her, which is not fair at all. Vindu has actually been a bad choice as Rakhi's supporter,” he said.

Rakhi’s brother also said that he would have liked to enter the house to support her but could not do so, as he is taking care of their ailing mother. He then went on to add, “Vindu has probably forgotten the purpose of his visit to the Bigg Boss 14 house. He has started playing his own game and is least bothered about Rakhi. He even declared that Rakhi can not win the show. I am glad that Salman bhai pulled up Vindu for the same on Saturday. I see my sister as a winner. She has been the best entertainer so far.”

