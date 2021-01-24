Bigg Boss 14: Sofia Hayat Opens Up About Rakhi Sawant Peeing In Her Pants, Says She Is Disappointed

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestant Rakhi Sawant had to pee in her pants during a task in the BB house. The housemates were divided into two teams and during the task, Arshi Khan had blocked the toilet. As a result, Rakhi was seen telling Rubina Dilaik that she couldn’t control and ended up peeing in her pants.

And now, former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat has spoken about the incident and said that the scene could have been edited out as it was inappropriate to show on national TV.

Sofia told ETimes, “I saw the recent episode in which Rakhi urinated in her pants during a task. She was already battling thirst and hunger while performing the task. While I feel that she performed well, I feel that the makers could have edited the part where she urinated in her pants because that was inappropriate to show on national television. I am disappointed with 'Bigg Boss’ for showing things like this. People just keep arguing on the show all the time.”

For the unversed, Sofia made headlines a couple of years ago by announcing that she was embracing spirituality and becoming a nun. She then went on to address herself as Gaia Sofia Mother. This was followed by the actress getting married to Vlad Stănescu in 2017, but the couple got divorced two years later.

And now, Sofia reveals that she has found love again and is dating an athlete but refuses to reveal his name. She shared, “It has been years since I broke with Rohit, but people still talk about it. It is silly for people to do so. He has moved on and has a family now. Similarly, I’ve also moved ahead with my life. I’m now dating a man, who is a professional athlete. I'm in a happy space in my life and don't want my past to stress me anymore.”

