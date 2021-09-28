Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan Leaves The City After Panic Attacks; Might Not Enter Salman Khan's Show?: Report

Bigg Boss 15 has been creating a huge buzz. The controversial reality show, that is all set to hit the television screen on October 2, will be hosted by none other than Salman Khan. While some of the celebrity contestants have been confirmed and have been quarantined in a hotel in Mumbai, a few of them are still in talks with the makers. Punjabi singer Afsana Khan is among the confirmed contestants list.

Afsana, who is known for her song 'Titliaan Warga' and was all set to participate in Salman Khan's controversial reality show, was apparently under quarantine in a hotel room in Mumbai. The makers had also released a promo, which gave her glimpse (she was seen singing) along with other celebrity contestants- Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash. However, as per Spotboye report, she experienced panic attack and left the city in the morning. It is being said that she might not participate in the show.

A source revealed to Spotboye, "Afasana Khan experienced panic attacks last evening in her hotel room. After which medical assistance was provided by the makers. She decided to not enter the show now and travel back to her state Punjab. Afsana has already flown back to her city and won't be part of the show now."

Recently, she shared a note on her Instagram story that read as, "Main theek nai aa duaa kro bimar hu bhut."

Bigg Boss 15 Contestants List: CONFIRMED! Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz & Others To Participate In Salman Khan's Show (PICS)

Bigg Boss 15 Grand Premiere: Date, Time, Where To Watch & Streaming Details Of The Salman Khan Show

This season will have 'jungle' theme, where in contestants have to face challenges and spend five months in the house away from their loved ones and with no communication with outer world. The makers have also introduced a speaking tree called 'VishwasunTREE' that will add to the inmates' hurdles and a lot more excitement to the show.