Bigg Boss 15 December 16 Highlights: Devoleena Fights With Abhijeet; Ticket To Finale Task Gets Cancelled

The December 16 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with the continuation of the ongoing Ticket To Finale task. However, Abhijeet Bichukale is seen asking Devoleena Bhattacharjee to kiss him and he does that several times, during the task. As a result, the other contestants slam Abhijeet while Rakhi Sawant calls him 'tharki’ and asks 'Mika Singh ho tum?’

Soon, Bigg Boss announces that the ticket to finale task has been cancelled as the contestants didn’t play the task as it was supposed to be played. The guards were supposed to stop the thieves but they ended up stealing with contenders Shamita Shetty, Rashami Desai, Devoleena and Pratik Sehajpal. Later, Abhijeet apologizes to Devoleena saying that it was a joke and that 'Sab hi aisa karte hain’ in the house. However, she wasn’t ready to accept his apology.

This was followed by Devoleena and Rashami having a war of words over Abhijeet. The latter’s topic quickly turned into a big mudda which lead to a lot of fights in the house. Devoleena tells Rashami, 'Mujhe aise fake logon se problem hai’ and also brings up Rashami’s past behaviour from Bigg Boss 13. Rashami also hits back at her and calls Devoleena an opportunist.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash and Rajiv Adatia have an argument in the morning over kitchen duties. Rajiv wants to shuffle and that becomes a big thing but sachalak Rakhi had had it with them. She announces that she doesn’t want to talk to anyone after many arguments between contestants over duties. This is followed by Tejasswi and Shamita’s task where they had to pick contestants that match the characteristics of different products. Shamita wins the game.