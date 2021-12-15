Arhaan Khan Says Rashami Desai Knew That He Was Married & Had A Child, Adds That She Lied On Bigg Boss 13

Rashami Desai's former boyfriend Arhaan Khan, who had entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant during the actress’ stint on the show, has now said that she knew about his wife and kid. For the unversed, Salman Khan informed Rashami on the show that Arhaan was already married and had a child. The revelation had shocked Rashami and she later thanked the actor for bringing his truth out.

Soon after, Desai and Arhaan parted ways. However, Arhaan has opened up about it in a recent interview and took a jibe at her by calling her an 'attention seeker'. Rashami is currently a part of Bigg Boss 15.

Arhaan has told the Bombay Times that Rashami always knew he was married and had a child. He further claimed that he and Rashami were in a live-in relationship for almost a year and a half, but on Bigg Boss 13, she made it seem like that they met before the show. He also revealed that he tried to contact Rashami after their breakup but the actress refused to meet him.

Arhaan said, "Rashami feigned ignorance about my marital status and that I have a child. Is that possible when you have been living with someone for three years? She could access my phone anytime. She knew about the wife and child but lied on national television. Even after something as big as this had happened in her life, she proposed to me inside the house the following day. Maana pyaar andha hota hai, but itna bhi nahi hota."

He went on to add, "I regret not telling the world that she knew everything at that point. It was a huge mistake. I bothered about her image and the fact that she had been through a lot in the past." Arhaan further revealed that he and his wife parted ways due to compatibility issues and that they have always been open about their separation. However, he said that they are not divorced.