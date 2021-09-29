Bigg Boss 15: Makers Offered Rhea Chakraborty Rs 35 Lakh Per Week For Salman Khan Show: Report

Bigg Boss 15 is all set to start on October 2, 2021, on Colors TV. Hosted by Salman Khan, the makers have already finalized the shows' 9 contestants, and now fans are eager to see the high-octane drama on television from Saturday. Amidst all, reports are stating that Bigg Boss makers are trying too hard to rope in Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty for the show as a contestant.

Let us tell you, Rhea Chakraborty was spotted at the same studio, where Bigg Boss 15 confirmed contestant Tejasswi Prakash was spotted ahead of the grand premiere of the Salman Khan show. Hence, netizens started speculating about her entry into Bigg Boss 15 house. A report published in Bollywood Life also states that the makers of Bigg Boss 15 are offering a whopping amount to Rhea Chakraborty for her stay.

The report suggests that the makers have offered Rs 35 lakh per week for Rhea Chkraborty's stay in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Well, the amount is by far the biggest one ever offered to a celebrity on Salman Khan's show. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Let us tell you, Rhea Chakraborty was an ex-girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She was in the news after the Bollywood actor's tragic death in 2020.

A few days ago, reports also stated that host Salman Khan is charging Rs 350 crore for 14 weeks of Bigg Boss 15. It means he will be charging Rs 25 crore per week for the show. Talking about the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 15, the mega event will be telecast on October 2, 2021, at 9:30 pm on Colors TV. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss 15 updates.