Bigg Boss 15: Don 2 Actor Sahil Shroff To Be Seen In The Controversial Reality Show

As the day of Bigg Boss 15's premiere is inching closer to October 2, 2021, fans are getting more and more excited to see the contestants that will be gracing the show this season. While contestants like Karan Kkundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Umar Riaz, Afsana Khan, Pratik Sehejpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt have been confirmed, the latest development surrounding the show will definitely make its fans excited. Now actor Sahil Shroff has been the latest celeb to be confirmed for the Salman Khan hosted show.

Talking about Sahil Shroff, the actor was seen in the film Don 2 starring Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta in the lead roles. The film was helmed by Farhan Akhtar. He was also seen in the movie Shaadi Ke Side Effects alongside Farhan and Vidya Balan. Apart from that, he was seen in the film Dear Maya and on the ALTBalaji web series Baarish starring Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi.

Talking about this season's theme, Bigg Boss 15 will have a 'Jungle Theme' wherein all the contestants will reportedly have to battle it out within a jungle-like atmosphere. The makers had also released a promo that showed some glimpses of Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kkundra, Simba Nagpal and Afsana Khan. Earlier this week, the makers had also conducted a press conference in Nagpur and gave a jungle life experience to the journalists in Madhya Pradesh's Pench Tiger Reserve.

Salman Khan attended the press conference virtually from Austria, as he has been shooting for his next film, Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The superstar has already revealed that Bigg Boss has increased the challenges and this time, the contestants will only get a survival kit. The Hum Apke Hai Kon actor further revealed that Bigg Boss will be seen scolding the contestants, teaching them a lesson and handing out punishments.

Viacom18's COO Manisha Sharma had earlier said in a statement, "This season, we have given a whole new spin to the theme of the show by putting the contestants in a jungle wherein they'll be riddled with new challenges & intense moments right from the beginning. We have introduced a speaking tree, VishwasunTREE." There are strong speculations that Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tiwari will be seen as mentors this season.



