Bigg Boss 15: Things You Need To Know About The Jungle Theme Of Salman Khan Show

Bigg Boss 15 is all set to start on October 2, 2021, on Colors TV. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show will have a jungle theme, where the contestants will be facing quite a tough time to survive in the game. Earlier this week, the makers had conducted a press conference in Nagpur and gave jungle life experience to the journalists in Madhya Pradesh's Pench Tiger Reserve.

Salman Khan had attended the press conference virtually from Austria as he has been shooting for the next film, Tiger 3, also starring Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif. Salman has already revealed that Bigg Boss has increased the challenges and this time, the contestants will only get the survival kit.

He further revealed in his statement that Bigg Boss will be seen scolding the contestants, teaching them lessons and giving them punishments. Looks like, Bigg Boss is in full mood to trouble the contestants. Viacom18's CCO Manisha Sharma said, "This season, we have given a whole new spin to the theme of the show by putting the contestants in a jungle wherein they'll be riddled with new challenges & intense moments right from the beginning. We have introduced a speaking tree, VishwasunTREE."

Iss Jungle mein sukh chaahe mil jaaye par suvidha ka milna mushkil hai!

Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 mein, 2nd October se, Sat-Sun 9:30 baje aur Mon-Fri 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par. @ilopamudraraut #RakhiSawant #MahiraSharma pic.twitter.com/uzuk0WRjmc — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 25, 2021

"The contestants will have to endure tougher tasks, spend sleepless nights, encounter countless adventures, and face the wrath of VishwasunTREE and Bigg Boss. The house this season is a manifest of a jungle adorned with the beautiful and mystical VishwasunTREE at the heart of it," she concluded her statement.

For the unversed, so far, the makers have confirmed Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Donal Bisht and Umar Riaz's names as the contestants of Bigg Boss 15. The remaining names will be disclosed on the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan. Stay tuned for more updates!