Bigg Boss 15: Salman Slams Pratik; Yohini, Nia, Rahul & Others To Grace The Show; NO Elimination This Weekend?

Bigg Boss 15 was premiered on October 2 and it's already time for Weekend Ka Vaar! Just in a week a lot of things happened in the house. From Karan Kundrra age-shaming Shamita Shetty, Jay Bhanushali height-shaming Pratik Sehajpal to Pratik Sehajpal breaking Bigg Boss properties and he unscrewing bathroom lock while Vidhi was bathing.

During the first Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman in Bigg Boss 15, as expected Salman Khan will be slamming Pratik for the Vidhi Pandya incident.

In a promo that is doing the rounds on social media, Salman can be seen lashing out at Pratik and telling him that he is looking like a fool and if Vidhi wanted she could have tarnished his image. He further asks Pratik if he really would not have objected if someone messed up with the latch of bathroom when his mother or sister is inside! He tells him that if it was his sister was there, he would have **** (screwed him up).

Well, to lighten the moment, Rakhi Sawant, Astha Gill-Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma-Rahul Vaidya, Dhvani Bhanushali, Karan Patel, Nikki Tamboli, Khusboo, Neha Bhasin and internet music sensation Yohani whose song 'Manike Mage Hithe' went viral, will be entertaining everyone in Garba special episode. The contestants will come together to celebrate Navratri and will be grooving to popular garba songs along with the guests.

During the WKV, Everyone will be dressed in their best attires. Salman too was seen in traditional attire. He looked dapper in a sky blue kurta pyjama.

Coming to the most interesting part of the weekend episode- elimination. As per the latest report doing the rounds on social media, there will be no elimination this weekend.

