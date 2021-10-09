Bigg Boss 15: Salman Slams Pratik; Yohini, Nia, Rahul & Others To Grace The Show; NO Elimination This Weekend?

Bigg
Boss
15
was
premiered
on
October
2
and
it's
already
time
for
Weekend
Ka
Vaar!
Just
in
a
week
a
lot
of
things
happened
in
the
house.
From
Karan
Kundrra
age-shaming
Shamita
Shetty,
Jay
Bhanushali
height-shaming
Pratik
Sehajpal
to
Pratik
Sehajpal
breaking
Bigg
Boss
properties
and
he
unscrewing
bathroom
lock
while
Vidhi
was
bathing.
During
the
first
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
with
Salman
in
Bigg
Boss
15,
as
expected
Salman
Khan
will
be
slamming
Pratik
for
the
Vidhi
Pandya
incident.
In
a
promo
that
is
doing
the
rounds
on
social
media,
Salman
can
be
seen
lashing
out
at
Pratik
and
telling
him
that
he
is
looking
like
a
fool
and
if
Vidhi
wanted
she
could
have
tarnished
his
image.
He
further
asks
Pratik
if
he
really
would
not
have
objected
if
someone
messed
up
with
the
latch
of
bathroom
when
his
mother
or
sister
is
inside!
He
tells
him
that
if
it
was
his
sister
was
there,
he
would
have
****
(screwed
him
up).
Well,
to
lighten
the
moment,
Rakhi
Sawant,
Astha
Gill-Arjun
Bijlani,
Nia
Sharma-Rahul
Vaidya,
Dhvani
Bhanushali,
Karan
Patel,
Nikki
Tamboli,
Khusboo,
Neha
Bhasin
and
internet
music
sensation
Yohani
whose
song
'Manike
Mage
Hithe'
went
viral,
will
be
entertaining
everyone
in
Garba
special
episode.
The
contestants
will
come
together
to
celebrate
Navratri
and
will
be
grooving
to
popular
garba
songs
along
with
the
guests.