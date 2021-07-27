Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit & Neha Marda To Participate In Karan Johar Hosted Show?

Bigg Boss OTT is all set to hit the digital screen soon. There has been a huge buzz regarding the host, theme and also the celebrity contestants who will be participating in the show. Recently, there were reports that Maera Mishra, who was seen in Splitsvilla 11 and was in the news for dating Adhyayan Suman, will be participating in the show.

As per TOI report, Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit and Neha Marda are expected to join the show as contestants!

While Divya has already done two reality shows like Ace of Space and Splitsvilla, it will be a debut in reality shows for Ridhima and Neha. Riddima shot to fame with Bahu Humari Rajni_Kant and Neha is currently seen in Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti.

As per reports Bigg Boss OTT will have the theme 'Stay Connected', where in contestants, who will be participating in the show will have some kind of connection with the person they will be entering the show with.

Also, it is being said that the makers are in talk with Bigg Boss 13's popular jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to rope in them as special guests to promote the theme of the show.

Recently, makers released a promo, which hinted that the show will be over-the-top. The show will premiere on Voot for six weeks. The makers of the show also made big announcement about the host! Karan Johar will be hosting the OTT version of the show.

