Bigg Boss OTT: Sidharth & Shehnaaz To Enter As Special Guests? Adhyayan Suman's Ex Maera To Participate?
Bigg Boss has been creating a huge buzz these days. Before being aired on television, the controversial reality show will be aired on OTT platform. Recently, the makers revealed Bigg Boss OTT promo in which Salman Khan hinted that it will be over the top this time. Also, Voot revealed that the show will be hosted by Karan Johar.
There were speculations that Bigg Boss 13's popular jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will be hosting the premiere episode. Recently, there were also rumours that they might participate. However, as per TOI report, the actors will not participate but will be seen as special guests on Bigg Boss OTT.
Apparently, the makers are currently in talks with the couple and if everything goes well, they might enter the show as special guests to promote the theme of the show 'Stay Connected'.
As per the theme 'Stay Connected', Bigg Boss OTT will be all about connection. The contestants, who will be participating in the show will have some kind of connection with the person they will be entering the show with. And we know Sidharth and Shehnaaz have special connection, hence they will do justice to the theme promoting the theme!
Till
now,
there
were
no
reports
of
the
celebrities
participating
in
Bigg
Boss
OTT.
Now,
as
per
Spotboye
report,
it
is
being
said
that
Maera
Mishra,
who
had
participated
in
dating
reality
show
Splitsvilla
11
and
was
seen
in
Guddan
Tumse
Na
Ho
Payega,
will
participate
in
the
show.
Maera
was
dating
actor-singer
Adhyayan
Suman.
But,
the
duo
announced
their
breakup
last
year
after
being
together
for
two
years.
We wonder, as per the theme, who her connection would be!