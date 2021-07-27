Bigg Boss OTT: Sidharth & Shehnaaz To Enter As Special Guests? Adhyayan Suman's Ex Maera To Participate?

Bigg Boss has been creating a huge buzz these days. Before being aired on television, the controversial reality show will be aired on OTT platform. Recently, the makers revealed Bigg Boss OTT promo in which Salman Khan hinted that it will be over the top this time. Also, Voot revealed that the show will be hosted by Karan Johar.

There were speculations that Bigg Boss 13's popular jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will be hosting the premiere episode. Recently, there were also rumours that they might participate. However, as per TOI report, the actors will not participate but will be seen as special guests on Bigg Boss OTT.

Apparently, the makers are currently in talks with the couple and if everything goes well, they might enter the show as special guests to promote the theme of the show 'Stay Connected'.

As per the theme 'Stay Connected', Bigg Boss OTT will be all about connection. The contestants, who will be participating in the show will have some kind of connection with the person they will be entering the show with. And we know Sidharth and Shehnaaz have special connection, hence they will do justice to the theme promoting the theme!

Till now, there were no reports of the celebrities participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Now, as per Spotboye report, it is being said that Maera Mishra, who had participated in dating reality show Splitsvilla 11 and was seen in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, will participate in the show. Maera was dating actor-singer Adhyayan Suman. But, the duo announced their breakup last year after being together for two years.

We wonder, as per the theme, who her connection would be!